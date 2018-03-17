MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police say a small passenger plane carrying five people crashed into a house shortly after takeoff north of Manila and killed all those onboard and two people on the ground.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesman Eric Apolonio and police say the Piper-23 Apache plane took off from the airport in Plaridel town in Bulacan province then crash landed Saturday for a still-unknown reason and smashed into a house.

Plaridel police chief Supt. Julio Lizardo says all five Filipinos on board the six-seat plane were killed and the crash killed two other people on the ground and ignited a fire in a house that was hit by the aircraft.

Rescuers are checking if there were other casualties in the burning house.