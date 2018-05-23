VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say seven men are being charged with murder following a shooting at a motel in Georgia.

Police in the west Georgia town of Villa Rica say 28-year-old Brian Cook was found lying on a second-floor land at the Fairbridge Express Inn on Tuesday night.

Police believe Cook had been in a motel room with multiple other people when a fight broke out. They say he tried to flee but someone grabbed him before the shooting occurred.

Cook was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police Capt. K.L. Shaddix says five people have been arrested on murder charges, and authorities are looking for two more men named in warrants for murder.

Some suspects also face charges involving drugs and illegal weapons.