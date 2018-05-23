VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say seven men are being charged with murder following a shooting at a motel in Georgia.
Police in the west Georgia town of Villa Rica say 28-year-old Brian Cook was found lying on a second-floor land at the Fairbridge Express Inn on Tuesday night.
Police believe Cook had been in a motel room with multiple other people when a fight broke out. They say he tried to flee but someone grabbed him before the shooting occurred.
Cook was pronounced dead on the scene.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
Police Capt. K.L. Shaddix says five people have been arrested on murder charges, and authorities are looking for two more men named in warrants for murder.
Some suspects also face charges involving drugs and illegal weapons.