BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Five Republicans and two Democrats are vying to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor.

The seat has attracted a wide range of candidates after incumbent Lt. Gov. Brad Little announced he would run for governor rather than pursue a fourth term.

GOP candidates include state Sens. Bob Nonini of Coeur d’Alene and Marv Hagedorn of Meridian, Rep. Kelley Packer of McCammon, former Rep. Janice McGeachin of Idaho Falls and former Idaho GOP Chairman Steve Yates of Idaho Falls.

For Democrats, candidates include Kristin Collum of Boise and Jim Fabe of Ketchum — neither have ran for political office before.

Idaho’s lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate and serves as governor when the elected governor is out of the state. The position pays roughly $43,000 a year.

The primary election will be May 15.