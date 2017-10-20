BOLIVIA, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies in North Carolina have arrested seven people following an undercover investigation into gaming machines.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page on Friday that 16 search warrants were executed at various locations throughout the county where 387 video gaming machines and more than $250,000 in cash were seized. The sheriff’s office also said it worked with local police departments and the FBI Coastal Criminal Enterprise Task Force.

In July, an Onslow County Superior Court judge issued a temporary restraining order preventing all law enforcement agencies from enforcing North Carolina gambling laws. Last Friday, the state Court of Appeals ruled that the judge lacked jurisdiction to issue such an order, clearing the way for the sheriff’s office to proceed with the investigation into illegal gaming.