SCOOBA, Miss. (AP) — Officials in a rural Mississippi county say they have arrested seven people in connection with a shootout outside a gas station.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore tells WTOK-TV that the trouble in Scooba on Tuesday began with an earlier fight at the town’s East Mississippi Community College.

Moore says a woman called relatives from Clay County to aid her. After one came to a convenience store, video shows people exchanging gunfire. The driver of an SUV then appears to try to ram a car while driving away.

Investigators say at least nine shots were fired and four vehicles were struck. Moore says no one was injured.

Formal charges had not been filed as of Wednesday.

Moore says the majority of those arrested are students at the community college.

Information from: WTOK-TV, http://www.wtok.com