TOONE, Tenn. (AP) — A sixth person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a father and son in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday that 30-year-old Christopher Jeremiah Armour has been charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the shooting deaths of Joe Robertson and his 13-year-old son Javarrie.

Their bodies were found in October 2016 in a home in the small, rural town of Toone, about 65 miles east of Memphis.

A 5-year-old girl and a newborn girl were in the home at the time, but they weren’t hurt.

Armour, of Moscow, is the sixth person charged in connection with the killings. He is being held at the Hardeman County jail. Online jail records do not show if Armour has a lawyer.