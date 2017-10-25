PHOENIX (AP) — State transportation officials say they’ll use a $6 million federal grant to help pay for technology to help drivers steer clear of congestion along a 60-mile-long Phoenix-area freeway.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says the Loop 101 project will include development of a system to provide drivers with real-time information on detours for crashes, disabled vehicles and other incidents.
ADOT says other technologies to be deployed include enhanced timing of traffic signals to help move traffic on arterial streets and transit routes when the freeway is congested.
The state agency partnered with the Maricopa County Department of Transportation, several cities, the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Valley Metro to apply for the Federal Highway Administration grant.
They aim to design and install the project within the next four years.