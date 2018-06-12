ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say the victim of a hit-and-run crash in St. Louis was a 68-year-old woman.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police identified Catherine Ahrens on Monday as the woman killed Friday afternoon in St. Louis.

Police say a man got out and fled after running a stop sign and crashing into the car in which Ahrens was a passenger. The man has not been arrested. Two others were critically injured in the crash — a passenger in the suspect’s car and the driver of the car in which Ahrens was driving.

