ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say the victim of a hit-and-run crash in St. Louis was a 68-year-old woman.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police identified Catherine Ahrens on Monday as the woman killed Friday afternoon in St. Louis.
Police say a man got out and fled after running a stop sign and crashing into the car in which Ahrens was a passenger. The man has not been arrested. Two others were critically injured in the crash — a passenger in the suspect’s car and the driver of the car in which Ahrens was driving.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com