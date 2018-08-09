PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 68-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports an officer discovered that Juan Rivas-Valles was unresponsive Wednesday morning during a routine check.

Audrey McPherson, the penitentiary’s office manager, says authorities do not suspect foul play, but the medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Rivas-Valles did not have roommates.

Oregon State Police is investigating as is standard for inmate deaths.

Rivas-Valles was in prison since April 1990, serving a life sentence for killing his girlfriend and another man. He had pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated murder.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com