DENVER (AP) — U.S. authorities say a 64-year-old Iranian man who was in federal custody awaiting a deportation hearing has died of cardiac arrest.

The Denver Post reports that Kamyar Samimi was taken to a hospital on Saturday after he became ill and unresponsive.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities took Samimi into custody Nov. 17 at his home — using a 12-year-old conviction for cocaine possession as part of the deportation case against him.

Samimi entered the United States in 1976 as a student in New York City. He was a permanent resident with a green card. In 1987, his application for U.S. citizenship was denied for failure to supply requested documents.

