DENVER (AP) — U.S. authorities say a 64-year-old Iranian man who was in federal custody awaiting a deportation hearing has died of cardiac arrest.
The Denver Post reports that Kamyar Samimi was taken to a hospital on Saturday after he became ill and unresponsive.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities took Samimi into custody Nov. 17 at his home — using a 12-year-old conviction for cocaine possession as part of the deportation case against him.
Samimi entered the United States in 1976 as a student in New York City. He was a permanent resident with a green card. In 1987, his application for U.S. citizenship was denied for failure to supply requested documents.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani rules out Yankees, several other teams; Mariners considered a finalist
- Instant analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' convincing 24-10 win over the Eagles
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com