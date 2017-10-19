HONOLULU (AP) — More than 60 workers at a Waikiki hotel went on a one-day strike, calling for better working conditions.

The 63 Ilikai Hotel & Luxury Suites union workers walked off the job on Thursday.

Unite Here! Local Five spokeswoman Paola Rodelas said the workers on strike included housekeepers, guest service workers, engineers and valet drivers.

Union workers at the Ilikai are paid $3.51 an hour less than union hotel workers at the nearby Hilton Hawaiian Village, The Modern Honolulu and Ramada Plaza Waikiki.

Rodelas says the workers are doing jobs outside their skill set due to short staff and housekeepers are cleaning larger hotel rooms.

Ilikai is a mixed-use building with hotel rooms and residential units.

Local 5 represents about 11,000 workers in the hospital, health care and food service industries.