EASTMAN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say 63 pit bulls have been rescued from a dogfighting ring in Georgia.
Assistant District Attorney Chris Gordon tells news outlets that a March 17 traffic stop during which a bloodied dog was discovered yielded a search warrant for a Dodge County property, resulting in a raid.
Seven people were arrested on dogfighting charges. Three firearms, marijuana and cocaine were also seized.
Court documents say authorities found a dogfighting pit, training equipment and dogs staked out with heavy chains without food or water.
The dogs are in the care of veterinarians.