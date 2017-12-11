JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi inmate serving life for murder has died in prison.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a news release Monday that 61-year-old George Affleck collapsed Friday in the dining hall at South Mississippi Correctional Institution.

It says he was rushed to the infirmary but medical staffers were unable to revive him.

Affleck was convicted in 2013 of murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, 60-year-old Dianne Hearn in May 2011.

Neighbors told Jackson police they’d seen Hearn and Affleck arguing the night Hearn disappeared, and saw him shove the screaming woman into his truck and drive off.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that Affleck was arrested after a relative of his in Texas called Jackson police, saying Affleck had called and said he’d “hurt someone really bad.”