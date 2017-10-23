CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A total of 61 property owners filed claims with the city of Casper’s insurance agency in relation to a wildfire that scorched rural Natrona County in 2015.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the deadline for filing property damage and destruction claims against the city’s insurance was Oct. 11. The Wyoming Association of Risk Management will not accept any more reimbursement applications.

Association Executive Director Joe Constantino says the total dollar amount of the claims is not available to him. When asked who had access to that information, Constantino said the association’s attorney, Jay Gilbertz.

Gilbertz did not respond to a voicemail left Friday.

The city and those who filed claims now must wait for Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking to decide whether the city is liable for the damage.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com