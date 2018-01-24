RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is underway for its 60th year in Rapid City.
Only three breeds of cattle were shown at the city’s first stock show in 1959. Now, the major event welcomes thousands of visitors and millions of dollars during the middle of winter, an off-season for tourism in western South Dakota.
Gregg Butman has been helping his family showcase champion cattle from their Cottonwood Angus Farms near the South Dakota-Minnesota border since the mid-1960s. Butman tells the Rapid City Journal that the stock show brings rural and city residents together to increase awareness over how farms produce quality, safe beef.
Butman says the event preserves Western lifestyle.
Most Read Stories
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
- Million-dollar home sales surge in King County, creeping into cheaper neighborhoods VIEW
- Undersea quake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami VIEW
- Satellite images reveal 'parade' of wet weather systems headed for the Pacific Northwest
- Amazon Go draws crowds: How does it work? Answers to questions on the new retail store
This year’s show began Jan. 17 and will continue through Feb. 4.
___
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com