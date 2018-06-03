BERTRAM, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the 60-year-old man who died after crashing his bicycle in eastern Iowa.
The Linn County Sheriff’s office says Charles Cephas Peal of Bertram, Iowa, died after the bicycle crash around 9 p.m. Friday.
Peal was riding down a steep hill when he fell off the bike. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
