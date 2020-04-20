Daily stress and worry plague a majority of American adults – 60 percent, according to a new nationwide Gallup poll, conducted from March 21 to April 5.

The finding represents what Gallup describes as an “unprecedented” increase in the number of anxious Americans, a statistic that it says generally shows little change over time. Since last summer, however, the number of people feeling stressed has risen 14 percentage points and the number feeling worried has climbed 21 points, representing 53 million more worried adults, Gallup reports.

By comparison, the 2008 recession resulted in increases of just three percentage points for stress and five percentage points for worry. Though anxiety is something everyone feels at one time or another, economic and health fears brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic are believed to have sparked the spike in anxious Americans.

What to do if you’re having such feelings? Stay informed by getting coronavirus information from credible sources, but rein in 24/7 monitoring of news and social media postings since that can fuel anxiety. Mental health experts also suggest focusing more on what you can – rather than cannot – control.

That starts with simple things – washing hands often, staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask when needed and adhering to the 6-feet-apart distancing recommendation. But tactics that can specifically help keep stress and worry at bay are also important, such as staying connected with friends and family through phone calls, emails, video chats and the like, getting some exercise and being outdoors if possible and taking steps to stay relaxed, such as through yoga, meditation or deep-breathing exercises.