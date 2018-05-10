TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A Nevada County prosecutor is praising the courage of a date rape victim at Lake Tahoe who helped send a California man to prison for six years.
Superior Court Judge Robert Tamietti formally sentenced 32-year-old James Ferrigno in Truckee on Tuesday after he pleaded no contest in March to rape by use of a drug or intoxicating substance.
The Truckee Sun reports Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson read a statement from the victim and said it was her “bravery” that made it possible to hold Ferringo accountable for the crime.
Truckee police arrested him in October after the woman who was renting space in the same home as Ferrigno reported she set up a hidden camera in the kitchen because she suspected him of drugging her three or four times over two months.
Information from: Sierra Sun.