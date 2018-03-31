PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Gresham woman who crushed her husband with a pickup truck outside a pub has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

A Multnomah County Circuit Court judge on Friday found 50-year-old Jennifer Lowery guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the March 2016 death of her husband Mark Lowery.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that prosecutors had sought a murder conviction and a life sentence, nothing that she initially claimed that someone else had run over her husband.

Her defense lawyers argued during the trial that she never meant to hurt Mark Lowery.

The couple, who had been married for 20 years, had been drinking and arguing on the night that he died.

Judge Jerry Hodson also found her guilty of reckless driving and driving under the influence.

