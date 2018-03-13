KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A 6-year-old Kokomo boy’s lemonade stand sales have raised more than $7,000 for the family of a slain central Indiana sheriff’s deputy.

The father of Malachi Fronczak says the money was collected over two days of sales at Solidarity Federal Credit Union and Kokomo-Howard County Public Library. The Kokomo Tribune reports the money is going to Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett’s family. The married father of two was fatally shot March 2 during a foot chase in Lebanon.

Jason Fronczak says his jaw dropped at the amount his son raised, with some people handing over $100 for a cup of lemonade.

Malachi raised $2,000 last summer for the family of a Southport officer who was killed. He’s planning to sell more lemonade for Pickett’s family Friday and Saturday.

___

Information from: Kokomo Tribune, http://www.ktonline.com