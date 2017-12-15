OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A 6-year-old Kansas boy is spreading Christmas joy to police in the Kansas City area, delivering more than 300 homemade ornaments to show thanks for their service.

The Kansas City Star reports that Brandi Davis has joined her son, Oliver, in stopping at various police departments since Dec. 5 to surprise officers with heart-shaped ornaments, all personally signed by Oliver with a message that includes: “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all you do to keep us safe.”

Oliver delivers the gifts from his wagon, and he’s already made stops at several suburban Kansas City departments, including the one in Overland Park, where the family lives.

Oliver is already an honorary Leawood officer, after setting up a free stand of doughnuts and lemonade for police.

