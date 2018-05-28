CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy and an adult woman have drowned at a swimming pool in Virginia.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Chesterfield County police believe the woman was related to the child. Both people had been found unresponsive in the pool on Sunday evening.
Community members and responding officers performed CPR before they were taken to the hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead. Lt. David Samuels says police later learned the woman had died, as well.
The identities of the victims have not been released. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com