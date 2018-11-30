PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Zoo officials say the nearly 6-year-old Asian elephant named Lily has died following the rapid progression of a deadly virus.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Lily was diagnosed with an active strain of endotheliotropic herpesvirus Wednesday, and she succumbed to the disease the next day.

Officials say the youngest member of the Portland zoo’s herd didn’t immediately show symptoms, but she became lethargic and was uninterested in food Thursday morning.

Zoo veterinarians had treated Lily with fluids, antiviral medication and a transfusion.

The zoo says in a statement that Lilly was with her mother Rose-Tu when she died and “surrounded by people who had cared for her since her birth.”

According to the zoo, the virus is the leading cause of death in elephants under the age of 8.

