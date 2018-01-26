MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One worker was injured in a scaffolding collapse in Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says six workers fell when the scaffolding they were working on gave way. The injured worker was taken to the hospital with a head injury.
The cause of the collapse wasn’t immediately known.
Minneapolis is gearing up to host the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. The site of the incident at Washington and Second Avenues in the city’s North Loop neighborhood is not connected to any Super Bowl activities.
