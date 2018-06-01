DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Six women are suing a north Alabama rheumatologist, accusing him of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior while they were his patients.
News outlets report that the lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Morgan County Circuit Court against Dr. Michael Dick of Decatur.
Dick referred questions to his lawyer, who decline to comment. The plaintiffs are identified by pseudonyms, seeking to preserve privacy.
In January, Dick was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor harassment after two women came forward with allegations. He’s free on bail and continues to practice.
Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners General Counsel Wilson Hunter says the regulatory agency “is actively engaged in monitoring his situation.” The agency issues and regulates medical licenses.