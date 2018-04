CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Six New Hampshire towns are getting $700,000 in Environmental Protection Agency grants to remove contamination from abandoned industrial sites and redevelop them.

The Brownfields grants are going to Berlin, Colebrook, Northumberland, Somersworth, Hinsdale and Winchester. Abandoned mills and a railroad freight depot are among the sites.

The towns are among 144 communities across the country getting $54.3 million in grants.