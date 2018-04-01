Share story

By
The Associated Press

THORNTON, N.H. (AP) — Six people have been taken the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning at a residence in Thornton.

WMUR-TV reports that two adults were listed in serious conditions Sunday morning. The victims include three children.

Investigators say a resident woke up at 5 a.m. and heard a CO alarm going off.

A New Hampshire state trooper who responded found a 50-year-old woman who had collapsed and children and two adult men suffering from CO symptoms.

The state fire marshal’s office has been called in to determine the source of the gas.

The Associated Press