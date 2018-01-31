KING GEORGE, Va. (AP) — A school bus and a tractor-trailer wreck in Virginia has sent three adults and six students to a hospital.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the students were sent to a hospital for “precautionary measures.” Mary Washington Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Henry says the two adults on the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the Tuesday afternoon crash. The Free Lance-Star reports Virginia State Police say the tractor-trailer driver was seriously injured and flown to a different hospital.

King George schools spokeswoman Sharon James did not comment on the students’ ages or the specifics of their condition.