BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho snow bunnies will have plenty of reason to give thanks with six regional ski resorts either already open for the season or planning to open around Thanksgiving weekend.

According to the Idaho Ski Areas Association, Sun Valley’s Bald and Dollar mountains are scheduled to open Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sandpoint’s Schweitzer Mountain will reopen Friday after opening Nov. 17 — the earliest in 20 years. Nearby, Kellogg’s Silver Mountain and Mullan’s Lookout Pass are also open for weekends.

Just outside of Idaho, Grand Targhee in Wyoming and Lost Trail in Montana have been open since the beginning of the month.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center has recently issued a La Niña advisory, which is expected to help increase the chances of mountains getting more snow this season.