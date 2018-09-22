PHOENIX (AP) — Six siblings of U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar urged voters to cast their ballots against the Arizona Republican in November in an unusual political ad sponsored by the rival candidate.
The television ad from Democrat David Brill combines video interviews with Gosar-family siblings who ask voters to usher Paul Gosar out of office because he has broken with the family’s values. They did not elaborate.
The siblings previously condemned the congressman’s false accusation in 2017 that wealthy Democratic donor George Soros was a Nazi collaborator in World War II.
Gosar is a fourth-term congressman for a sprawling district in northeastern and central Arizona.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Patti Davis: Why I don't recall all the details of my sexual assault
- GOP, Kavanaugh accuser in standoff over her Senate testimony WATCH
- Memory's frailty may be playing role in Kavanaugh matter
- In 1992, Cory Booker admitted to groping a high school classmate and issued a call for sexual respect
Phone calls Saturday to his offices in Washington and Arizona were not returned.