HENDERSON, N.C. (AP) — Six people have been fatally shot in a North Carolina city in less than two weeks and now city officials are asking state authorities for additional resources.
Henderson Mayor Eddie Ellington told WRAL-TV on Wednesday he is asking for reinforcement and other aid after a man was killed Tuesday night. Henderson police say in a statement 23-year-old Darrion Richardson and another person were shot inside a car. Police say Richardson died at a hospital but did not identify the other person or provide information about their condition.
Police say three men died after being shot March 14. An unidentified 14-year-old and a 31-year-old man were also killed earlier this month.
One arrest has been made in the cases.
Ellington says 13 of the police department’s 59 sworn-officer positions are vacant.
