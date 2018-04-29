BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican candidates vying for Idaho’s open 1st Congressional District all promised to help support President Donald Trump’s agenda during their latest televised debate.

Former Lt. Gov. and former Attorney General David Leroy, former gubernatorial candidate Russ Fulcher, Rep. Luke Malek, Rep. Christy Perry and first time candidates Michael Snyder and Alex Gallegos met Sunday to discuss Trump, health care and other top issues in their bid for the competitive congressional seat.

Perry, who has described herself as “the girl with all the guns,” said Idaho voters should choose her because Congress doesn’t need another male attorney. Leroy responded that Congress needs an experienced statesman more than they need “another girl with a gun.”

Leroy, Malek and Fulcher briefly sparred over the importance of a Senate panel’s recent move to safeguard special counsel Robert Mueller from any attempt to fire him, with Fulcher saying he hadn’t been paying attention to the issue because he viewed it as a distraction.