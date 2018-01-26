LAOTTO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say six prisoners and two guards were hurt when a prisoner transport van crashed into a pickup truck on a northeastern Indiana highway.
The DeKalb County sheriff’s department says the crash happened Thursday when the truck driver turned in front of the van at the intersection of Indiana 3 and Indiana 205 near the town of LaOtto. The van operated by a private transport company hit a utility pole before stopping in a ditch.
Sheriff’s officials say the van driver and the other guard are both from Florida and suffered broken bones. One prisoner had a back injury and the others were treated for pain and cuts. Those hospitalized were in stable condition.
The department didn’t release information about where the transport van came from or its destination.
