JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A head-on collision between two vehicles on a recreational road has injured six people in Mississippi.

Natchez Trace Parkway Supervisory Ranger Steven Dollinger told news outlets that an SUV hauling a boat tried to pass a car and hit an SUV towing an RV on Sunday afternoon. It took first responders nearly two hours to remove one woman whose legs were pinned by a dashboard. She was airlifted to a hospital, while five others were transported by ambulance.

Park rangers said no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Trace was shut down in both directions around mile marker 95. Dollinger said head-on collisions are not unusual in the area, which he described as not the safest stretch of the parkway to attempt passing.

An investigation is ongoing.