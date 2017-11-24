LADSON, S.C. (AP) — Six people have been arrested as sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina investigate what was reported as a death caused by a fall.
Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies told local media the suspects were arrested in Monday’s death of 27-year-old Sebastian Lenz of Summerville.
Investigators say they were called to Ladson on Nov. 18 and were told that Lenz had gotten out a car and fell and hit his head. Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said deputies later determined Lenz’s injuries were not an accident.
Thirty-three-year-old Timothy Charles McKuhen of Goose Creek is charged with voluntary manslaughter. Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Alcantara Jr. of Bonneau is charged as an accessory after voluntary manslaughter.
Four other people are charged with failure to report a crime.
It was not known if the suspects have attorneys yet.