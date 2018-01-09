CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Six North Carolina gang members have been sentenced for their roles in the 2014 deaths of a South Carolina couple.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the members of the United Blood Nation gang were sentenced Monday to prison terms ranging from 13 years to life in prison.

Douglas and Deborah London were killed when the y answered a knock on the door of their Lake Wylie, South Carolina, home.

Prosecutors say at least a dozen members of the Charlotte cell of the gang were connected with the killings, which were ordered to prevent Doug London from testifying against three gang members who tried to rob the couple’s mattress store in Charlotte.

U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn Jr. sentenced 25-year-old Rahkeem Lee McDonald of Charlotte to life in prison.