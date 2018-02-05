LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky High School Athletic Association says it has paired up with the state Department of Agriculture to offer six new scholarships for high school athletes who plan to study agriculture.
The athletic association said in a statement that the six $1,000 awards will be presented in March to three males and three females who are named as the 2018 Kentucky Ag Athletes of the Year. The one-time scholarships will be awarded to seniors who plan to study agriculture at an institution of higher learning.
Interested students must complete an online application that includes an essay about balancing agricultural responsibilities with athletic participation by Feb. 26
Scholarships will be financed through voluntary donations from Kentucky drivers who buy or renew farm vehicle license plates.
