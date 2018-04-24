LUVERNE, Ala. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirms six more tornadoes hit parts of southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle during storms on Sunday.
Those include two twisters in Alabama’s Crenshaw County and one apiece in Montgomery County and Gulf Shores. In Florida, storms were confirmed in Fort Walton Beach and Molino.
One Alabama storm touched down about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of Luverne around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. It damaged several structures, with top winds estimated at 95 mph (150 kph).
Waterspouts came ashore in Fort Walton Beach and Gulf Shores. The Fort Walton Beach storm, with estimated top winds of 105 mph (170 kph), damaged a home, blew out school windows and damaged apartment roofs along its 1.24-mile (2-kilometer) path.
Surveyors earlier confirmed Alabama tornadoes in Foley, Elberta and Fort Rucker.