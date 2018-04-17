SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The board of the South Dakota High School Activities Association has given initial approval to forming a six-man football class in the state.
The new classification would replace Class 9B and would be open to any schools with an average daily membership of 40 and below. The remaining nine-man teams would be divided into two classes.
Proponents say the move would allow smaller schools to continue having football.
A decision on final approval will come at the board’s June 7 meeting.
