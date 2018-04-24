BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has honored six soldiers who died in military service.
The ceremony was part of the Senate’s annual “Military Family Day,” which has honored 228 soldiers since 2005. The veterans commemorated Tuesday were members of the Navy, Army, Marines and National Guard.
Sen. Jonathan Perry, a Republican from Kaplan, read individual condolence resolutions for each soldier. Family members were invited to attend, and those families present were given a state flag.
Perry called the event the Senate’s “humble attempt to pay tribute to Louisiana’s fallen servicemen and women.”
The ceremony is followed with a balloon release on the steps of the Louisiana Capitol.