MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say six people have been hurt in a shooting at a housing complex in Minneapolis.
The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Little Earth complex. The injured included one juvenile. All were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Police say the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
Authorities say three people have been detained in the shooting.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued a statement condemning the violence and expressing gratitude no lives were lost, as well as for the quick response by police.
