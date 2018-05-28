BREVARD, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say six people have been hurt after a derby car ran off of a hill and into bystanders watching a race in a North Carolina mountain town.

Brevard Police Chief Phil Harris said the 13-year-old driver of the non-motorized wooden vehicle heard a pop, then lost control and veered into the crowd at Brevard’s White Squirrel Festival around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Harris told WLOS-TV that one person was taken by helicopter to an Asheville hospital with head injuries, four went to the local hospital and one person was treated at the scene.

In the derby races, young drivers build their own wooden cars without motors and race them downhill.

___

Information from: WLOS-TV, http://www.wlos.com/