NEW YORK (AP) — Fire officials say six people were hurt when a car clammed into a deli at a Manhattan intersection.
It happened on West 21st Street and Eighth Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Witnesses say the car had collided with a yellow taxi before jumping the curb.
Video shows a car smashed into the front of the deli amid shattered glass and debris. A woman is seen pinned to the hood of the car as bystanders tend to her. A yellow taxi shows front end damage.
All of the injured were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.