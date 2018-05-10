NEW YORK (AP) — Fire officials say six people were hurt when a car clammed into a deli at a Manhattan intersection.

It happened on West 21st Street and Eighth Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses say the car had collided with a yellow taxi before jumping the curb.

Video shows a car smashed into the front of the deli amid shattered glass and debris. A woman is seen pinned to the hood of the car as bystanders tend to her. A yellow taxi shows front end damage.

All of the injured were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.