PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a rollover accident that also sent five other people to Phoenix-area hospitals.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say they treated a total of 10 patients from Tuesday night’s accident.

They say the girl was ejected from the vehicle and flown by helicopter to a pediatric trauma center.

Five people were transported in stable condition to area hospitals and four others refused transportation after being evaluated.

Authorities say the 34-year-old man who was driving the SUV was taking the group to a neighborhood to trick-or-treat when the accident occurred and many of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing Halloween costumes.

The name of the driver wasn’t immediately released.

Phoenix police say they are investigating the accident.