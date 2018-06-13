CARRABELLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman arrested for trying to smuggle contraband into a state prison apparently completed her mission by distributing a highly-potent synthetic marijuana to inmates after she was booked into a county jail.

Six Franklin County Jail inmates were rushed to a hospital Monday, suffering from symptoms associated with K2. Sheriff A.J. Smith tells the News Herald that five inmates were treated and released back to the prison by Tuesday. The sixth was airlifted to Tallahassee and is in intensive care.

On Saturday, the 56-year-old woman was strip-searched at the jail. Officials didn’t find the drugs, which the sheriff says a female inmate helped remove from a body cavity.

The inmates smoked the drug Monday and started vomiting, hallucinating and having convulsions. One was given CPR by jail staff.