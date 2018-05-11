BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A nominating committee has recommended six finalists for two positions on the North Dakota Board of Higher Education.

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, who heads the nominating committee, announced the finalists Friday to replace incumbent board members Kevin Melicher, of Fargo, and Mike Ness, of Bismarck. Melicher applied for another term; Ness did not.

The finalists for Melicher’s spot are Jill Louters, superintendent of New Rockford-Sheyenne school district; Gregory Stites, a retired Bismarck attorney; and Republican state Rep. Roscoe Streyle, of Minot. Streyle is not seeking re-election to the House.

The finalists to replace Ness are Republican state Rep. Richard Becker, of Grand Forks; Shireen Hoff, of Bismarck, a retired health care administrator and nurse; and Daniel Traynor, a Devils Lake attorney.

Gov. Doug Burgum will select the two board members.