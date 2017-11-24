MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Firefighters in New Hampshire say six families were forced from an apartment building by a two-alarm fire, and a resident and two firefighters suffered injuries.
WMUR-TV reports the fire was put out in about two hours Thursday night, but had spread fast. It caused about $150,000 worth of damage. Crews also rescued four dogs and a rabbit.
None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.
Firefighters believe the fire was accidental and was started after careless disposal of smoking materials.
