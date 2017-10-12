ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — An Ethiopian official says protests in the restive Oromia region left six people dead Wednesday as anti-government demonstrations return to some parts of the East African country.
Oromia regional official Abiy Ahmed says more than 30 people were injured in clashes in Shashamane town and an area called Boke. He did not say who was responsible for the killings.
Blogger and university lecturer Seyoum Teshome says more than 15,000 people rallied again Thursday in Wolisso town against the country’s ruling elite. He says it was mostly peaceful.
Ethiopia in August lifted a 10-month state of emergency imposed after widespread protests.
Oromia is the country’s largest federal state and has seen large anti-government protests since the end of 2015. Rights groups say several hundred people were killed in a government crackdown.