HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Six southeast Mississippi residents face charges of passing counterfeit money in a scheme stretching back until at least 2016.

An indictment unsealed Wednesday in federal court in Hattiesburg charges Richard Bryan Crabtree, Richard Cochran, Katie Ashley Dubose Tate, Kimberly Lynn Hutchinson, Christopher Bishop and Tyler Janzen Perry.

The March 20 indictment says the six possessed and passed bogus bills in Waynesboro and elsewhere.

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley tells WDAM-TV that the ring was a sophisticated operation printing and distributing fake currency. Ashley says Dubose, Cochran and Bishop were arrested Tuesday. Federal court records don’t list lawyers for any of them, and no one has appeared before a judge for bail to be considered.

Bishop is also charged with murder in a 2014 shooting, but has yet to be tried.