WINCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — Six people have been charged in connection with the death of a man whose remains were exhumed from a Tennessee backyard last month.

Winchester police said in a release the Franklin County grand jury met Friday to obtain indictments in the death of 50-year-old James Leon Wood, who hadn’t been heard from since July 2017, and was reported missing Jan. 18. His body was discovered Jan. 24 under concrete.

Glenna Yvonne Wood, Mikayla Danielle Harmon, Grant Matthew Poole and Shawn Michael Hampton are each charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and abuse of a corpse. Kisha Evelyn Anderson and Joseph Scott Newingham are charged with accessory after the fact.

Hampton was arrested Friday in Alabama, and the others were arrested in Colorado. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.